FY2021 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Lifted by William Blair

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $1,490,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.