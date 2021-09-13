FY2021 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calavo Growers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $38.98 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $689.28 million, a PE ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.