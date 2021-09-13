FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

CBOE opened at $126.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.