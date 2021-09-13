FY2021 EPS Estimates for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Lifted by Analyst

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

CICOY opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

