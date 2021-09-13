FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSM. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

FSM stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

