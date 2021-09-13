FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. Increased by Colliers Securities (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZEV. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

