FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Cut by Analyst

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $9.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $300.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.66. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

