FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sherritt International in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.55 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$190.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17.

Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

