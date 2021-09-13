FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBCP. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $474.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

