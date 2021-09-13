FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MEI Pharma, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MEI Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEIP. Truist lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

MEIP stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $312.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $6,729,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 186.5% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,189,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,116,637 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

