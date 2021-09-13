FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Trevali Mining Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.30 price target on the stock.

TV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$197.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

