FY2022 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $27.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,617,000 after buying an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,069,000 after buying an additional 81,459 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,906,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,716,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

