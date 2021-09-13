FY2022 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Raised by Analyst

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Concrete Pumping in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

BBCP opened at $8.37 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth $137,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth $557,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth $3,527,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

