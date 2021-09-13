FY2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.10%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

HealthEquity stock opened at $63.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,379.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.