FY2022 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Boosted by B. Riley

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLI in a research report issued on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

NYSE:RLI opened at $103.94 on Monday. RLI has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.75.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in RLI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in RLI by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

