FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Raised by Analyst

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

TKO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.40. The company has a market cap of C$684.13 million and a PE ratio of 73.03. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.04 and a one year high of C$3.22.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

