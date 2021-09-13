FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Raised by Analyst

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
TKO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.