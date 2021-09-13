FY2022 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Increased by Analyst

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Torrid in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CURV. Cowen assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

CURV opened at $23.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18. Torrid has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

