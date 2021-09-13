FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Stryker Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $11.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2024 earnings at $12.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYK. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

SYK opened at $273.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.51. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,513,000 after purchasing an additional 56,853 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

