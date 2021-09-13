FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Raised by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

PLAY stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

