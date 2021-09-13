Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Down 0.3%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 69.24% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

