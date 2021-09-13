Gala Hits Market Cap of $348.01 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 135.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Gala has a market cap of $348.01 million and approximately $595.27 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 108.3% against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

