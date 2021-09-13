Galecto (GLTO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO):

9/8/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company's pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. "

9/6/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/19/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GLTO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.37. 1,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,279. Galecto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $110.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Galecto by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Galecto by 118,463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

