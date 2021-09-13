GAMB (GMB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. GAMB has a total market cap of $24.32 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 61% against the dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00152543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00042420 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

