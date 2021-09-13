GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 7.9%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $207.34 and last traded at $205.49. 117,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,694,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Get GameStop alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.16 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GameStop by 15.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in GameStop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in GameStop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.