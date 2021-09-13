Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Tops $0.93

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002063 BTC on major exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $184,854.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00060116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00151825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00738703 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

