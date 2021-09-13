GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Trading 0.2% Higher

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.78). 521,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,567,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of GCP Student Living in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.40. The firm has a market cap of £966.92 million and a P/E ratio of 141.67.

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

