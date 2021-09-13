Geeq (GEEQ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $350,172.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $350,172.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00150181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00042947 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

