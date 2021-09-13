Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Up to $20.16

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $21.16. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 1,599 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The firm has a market cap of $889.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

