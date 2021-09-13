Gene Yoon Sells 221,626 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gene Yoon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,323. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

