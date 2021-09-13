genedrive (LON:GDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.50

genedrive plc (LON:GDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.34), with a volume of 150927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The firm has a market cap of £16.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

genedrive Company Profile (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

