General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of GD opened at $201.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.