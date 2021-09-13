General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 620,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,545 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in General Mills by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.