General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $58.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

