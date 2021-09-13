General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

NYSE:GIS opened at $58.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

