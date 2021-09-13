General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.
NYSE:GIS opened at $58.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23.
In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
