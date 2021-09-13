Genesis Shards Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00076816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00124657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00173329 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,270.24 or 0.99993024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.96 or 0.07178531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.10 or 0.00892582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

