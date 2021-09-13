Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 159,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,124,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genetic Technologies by 2,414.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

