GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of GFL Environmental worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 23.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,949 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 44.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

NYSE:GFL opened at $37.13 on Monday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.