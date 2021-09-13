Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. Sells 12,526 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $316,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of POSH stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. 735,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,167. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POSH shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

