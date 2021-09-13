Ghost Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.25 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $416,594.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00060718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00151966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.