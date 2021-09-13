Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,756 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Gilead Sciences worth $204,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $70.99 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

