Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

