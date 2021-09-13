Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

