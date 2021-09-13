Gitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $121.74 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $121.74 million and approximately $23.47 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.57 or 0.00019285 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00149599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00042864 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

