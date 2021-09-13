Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 157,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,951. The firm has a market cap of $814.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

