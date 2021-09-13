Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

GLNCY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.19. 160,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,275. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

