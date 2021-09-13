Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

GMRE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 242,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.84 million, a PE ratio of -118.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Medical REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

