Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,175 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Global Payments worth $68,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN opened at $166.37 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

