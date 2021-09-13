Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 510,474 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,343,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after acquiring an additional 167,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after acquiring an additional 161,487 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132,559 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FINX opened at $51.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

