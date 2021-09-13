GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 44.4% Lower Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $818,934.52 and approximately $36,378.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,699.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.56 or 0.07218318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.56 or 0.00390519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $611.13 or 0.01367199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00122564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.55 or 0.00569465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.90 or 0.00460627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00335987 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

