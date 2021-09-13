Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Globe Life worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

